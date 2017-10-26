Nvidia takes aim at AMD's Radeon Vega 56 with its GTX 1070 Ti GPU

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has unveiled the long-rumoured GeForce GTX 1070 Ti GPU, which has its sights set firmly on AMD's Radeon Vega 56.

As you'd expect, the Pascal-based GTX 1070 Ti offers a step up over the GTX 1070, but it isn't as powerful as the flagship GTX 1080.

In a bid to take on the Radeon Vega 56, which AMD recently claimed outperformed Nvidia's 1070 GPU with its ability to offer a "smoother gaming experience", Nvidia's new offering uses the same GP104 GPU used in the GTX 1080, packs 2,432 CUDA cores (up from 1,920 in the GTX 1070) and offers 8GB of GDDR5 memory running at 8Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256GB/s.

The GTX 1070 Ti will offer a 1607MHz base clock and 1683MHz boost clock, compared to the GTX 1070 at 1506/1683MHz and the GTX 1080 at 1607/1733MHz.

Nvidia boasts that the new GPU "delivers double the performance of the legendary GeForce GTX 970," adding: "We designed the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to be an overclocking monster with plenty of headroom for gamers to crank up the clock speeds."

This debunks earlier rumours that the 1070 Ti can be overclocked, with Nvidia equipping the GPU with the same vapour chamber cooling and five-phase dual-FET power design as the GTX 1080 Founders Edition.

"The GeForce GTX 1070 TI is designed to handle the graphical demands of DirectX 12, HDR, immersive VR and scream through games like Destiny 2, Shadows of War, Star Wars Battlefront II and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," Nvidia added.

Nvidia's GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition version launches on 2 November for £419, and with partner cards from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Zotac expected to launch later this year.

The unveiling of this new GPU comes as AMD launches its first Ryzen APUs, featuring Zen microprocessor cores integrated with the latest Vega GPUs. µ