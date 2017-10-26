Uber launches credit card as it looks for new ways into your digital footprint

CRAPSYCAB COMPANY Uber is taking a sideways leap into the world of consumer credit.

The controversial cab company has signed a deal with Barclays and Visa for a credit card which it will doubtless data-mine the living sh*t out of.

Did someone say data-mine? Of course they did. To apply, you have to go into your ever-loving Uber app, and it will offer you the chance to apply using all the data it already has about you.

It might not be enough, of course, so there is the usual credit score doom, but if you pass that, your account opens there and then for Uber cabs and Ubereats with your general credit card plopping through your letterbox when its been lovingly embossed.

There's phone insurance, as long as you don't mind Uber taking details of your phone provider and habits, and lots of tasty bonuses like $100 for opening an account, $50 credit on digital subscriptions every year, as well as discounts.

Inevitably there's a (rather measly considering) two percent on Uber rides, three percent on flights and four percent on dining - but there's no annual fee.

Despite the Barclays name, there's no evidence that this is coming to the UK anytime soon, but it doubtless will once the whole London court drama has been sorted, as it effectively monetises your lovely personal information in a way that simply driving you about and feeding you can't do.

And for Barclays, it's a way of selling credit right from the palms of your drunken, take-me-home little fingers.

Uber is keen to stress that it won't be selling your deets to third-parties though, so that's alright then.

This week, Uber saw its first-ever decline in crapsycab market share.

Judy Zhu (not the one who sang ‘Stay With Me Till Dawn' - that's Judy Zuke) from Uber's Business Development team said: "We are really starting to think about how to connect Uber to the things you are doing before and after riding,".

So drinking Stella and eating chicken nuggets on one side, then trying to put your key in the letterbox for ten minutes and vomiting on the cat at the other then. µ