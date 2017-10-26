AMD claims that 15W Ryzen 7 2700U APU outperforms 91W Intel Core i5-7600K Kaby Lake desktop CPU

Lenovo laptop - one of the first running AMD's new Ryzen 5 and 7 APUs with integrated Vega graphics

AMD CLAIMS that its forthcoming integrated mobile microprocessor, the Ryzen 7 2700 U is so powerful it can outperform Intel's Core i5-7600K Kaby Lake desktop microprocessor.

Jason Banta, director of product management, AMD Client Compute, made the claim earlier this week in a launch briefing of its Ryzen microprocessors intended for high-end ultra-books, and thin and light laptops. "We've gone from beating the competition to stomping on the competition," claimed Banta.

He pointed to AMD's current benchmark de jour, Cinebench, which suggested that the 15-watt Ryzen 7 2700U could outpace Intel's Core i5-7600K desktop CPU by a significant margin.

Banta also brandished a series of further benchmarks favourably comparing both the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U to Intel's Core i7-8550U on POVRay3.7, PCMark 10 (Extended) and TrueCrypt 7.1a benchmarks.

The Intel Core i7 part only outperformed both the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 APUs on PassMark 9.

AMD also claims that its Ryzen/Vega U-series APUs offer three times the performance of its 7th generation APU, as well as 128 per cent better GPU performance, while consuming 58 per cent less power.

The two APUs unveiled today are initially intended for a small range of ultra-thin, ultra-portable laptops and two-in-one devices from Acer, HP and Lenovo that will be available within weeks. A wider range of Ryzen-based APUs will be available in the new year, said Banta.

The company took a deliberate choice to work with a small number of big-name laptop makers to help them make a number of flagship devices that would show off the Ryzen 5 and 7 APUs, with models out in good time for Christmas ("the holiday season", in American).

All that said, the on-die Vega graphics - which almost, but not quite, match Nvidia's Pascal microarchitecture - should easily outperform Intel's own integrated HD Graphics.

While the Core i5-7600K has Intel's latest HD Graphics 630, introduced earlier this year, Intel's graphics technology is well behind both AMD's and Nvidia's. µ