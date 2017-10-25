UK authorities will probe Equifax over data breach

UK AUTHORITIES have confirmed that they are investigating Equifax after it admitted that 15.2 million Brits exposed in its high-profile data breach.

Both the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) are investigating the credit report outfit, according to Bloomberg which notes that, in the case of the former, it can decide to fine Equifax as well as take away its authorization to run credit checks in the UK.

"Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK have been affected by the Equifax data breach," Nicky Morgan, chair of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, said. "The FCA is right to investigate the circumstances surrounding it."

A spokesperson for the UK's Information Commissioner's Office added: "It is a complex and fast-moving case and we are working closely with other UK regulators and our counterparts in Canada and the US."

In a statement sent to INQ, Equifax said that it is "already working closely with the FCA and other authorities."

"We welcome this opportunity to learn the lessons from this criminal cyber-attack in order for all businesses to better protect consumers in the future," an Equifax spokesperson added.

"Cybercrime is a real and ever-present risk faced by all companies, so it is important that Government, regulators and businesses work together to combat this growing threat. We see today's announcement as a continuation of that process."

Last month, Equifax said that around 400,000 people in the UK may have had their information stolen following the recent breach on its systems, noting that while its UK systems weren't accessed during the breach, a file containing consumer information "may potentially have been accessed".

However, US firm revealed earlier this month that, er, that number was actually 15.2 million. However, Equifax noted that 14.5 million of the records breached, which dated from 2011 to 2016, did not contain information that put Brits at risk.

Sensitive information affecting almost 700,000 consumers was accessed in the breach, though, including email addresses, passwords, driving license numbers and phone numbers. The data also included partial credit card details of less than 15,000 customers.

Patricio Remon, president for Europe at Equifax Ltd, said: "Once again, I would like to extend my most sincere apologies to anyone who has been concerned about or impacted by this criminal act. Let me take this opportunity to emphasise that protecting the data of our consumers and clients is always our top priority.

"It has been regrettable that we have not been able to contact consumers who may have been impacted until now, but it would not have been appropriate for us to do so until the full facts of this complex attack were known, and the full forensics investigation was completed. µ