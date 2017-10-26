Apple says claims it's made Face ID less accurate are 'completely false'

APPLE HAS UNCHARACTERISTICALLY SPOKEN OUT and denied reports that it's making sacrifices as it rushes to get the much anticipated iPhone X ready for the 3 November launch.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that, with iPhone X supplies expected to be limited to those who were quick off the mark in pre-ordering, until well into 2018, Apple has told suppliers to reduce the accuracy of the phone's flagship Face ID system in order to speed up production times.

"People familiar with the situation" (probably rogue employees) have said that although the downgrading of the feature is only slight, it won't be as good as the original specs, despite supplier Foxconn being given a two year lead time.

"It's an aggressive design," the source said, "and it's a very aggressive schedule."

However, Apple has since debunked this report, and said in a statement to Business Insider that "Bloomberg's claim that Apple has reduced accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication."

The firm added that "the quality and accuracy of Face ID haven't changed. It continues to be 1 in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID."

"Customer excitement for iPhone X and Face ID has been incredible, and we can't wait for customers to get their hands on it starting Friday, November 3. Face ID is a powerful and secure authentication system that's incredibly easy and intuitive to use."

Apple's denial comes amid reports that sales of the iPhone 8 have so far been 'lacklustre' and with all the problems being faced by the Google Pixel 2 range, where it seems that corner-cutting has caused a series of significant technical problems, all eyes will be on Apple to make sure it hasn't made the same mistakes.

In both cases, these weren't about phones, these were about high end, premium priced flagship handsets that have raised the bar for smartphone pricing and it appears that neither company has been able to live up to the initial promises.

Supplies of the iPhone X are expected to be around 2-3 million on launch day, with 30 million available over the Christmas period, down from the expected 40 million and a long way from the average sale cycle of 200 million. µ