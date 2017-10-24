Uber sees first market share decline as Lyft gains ground

UBER'S RECENT woes aren't looking set to slow down anytime soon, as the company's losing market share to rival Lyft in some markets.

According to data for business-related trips analysed by Certify, Uber saw a small decline in its market share among ride-hailing companies in the US. Most notably, Uber rival Lyft saw its largest-ever quarterly gain, up three percent, since Certify started tracking the market. Uber, meanwhile, was down just one percent.

While the drop reported by Certify appears to be a minute one, it's just a small part in Uber's wider problems, which have in the last few months seen its CEO forced out of the company, and accusations that sexism has been allowed to run rampant throughout the company. An internal investigation led to more than 20 dismissals in that instance.

Meanwhile, in the UK specifically, Uber's lost its license to operate in the capital, as Transport for London doesn't think it's "fit and proper" to operate a private hire service. Uber's already appealed against that TfL decision, but that didn't stop the coincidental timing of the company's UK head Jo Betram from handing in her notice to move onto pastures new.

Then, of course, there's the long-running Google Waymo versus Uber case in the US, in which Google alleges that Uber is using tech that infringes on Waymo-owned patents.

A decision on Uber's UK appeal isn't due until early December, but with many aspects of the operation looking to be coming apart at the seams, falling market share in the US is the last thing the company wanted to see. µ