Jelly Phone boss suggests turning off wifi and Bluetooth to get quoted battery life

CHINESE PHONE FIRM Unihertz has stretched the definition of ‘normal use' as it struggles to explain why its teeny-tiny phone isn't meeting promises made at launch.

The Jelly is supposed to have three days of working time and seven days of standby. But Stephen Xu, Unihertz head of things has told the BBC that "heavy use" could reduce the battery to 3-4 hours, bringing it well within recognised "ashtray on a motorbike" usefulness.

He explains that "If you use a phone quite a lot, even an iPhone can't last a day". This includes leaving the wifi and Bluetooth switched on. You know, like a phone.

Other issues have included the GPS not working properly which he's put down to a mixture of hardware and software problems. So in other words "the whole phone". There will be an update to polish the turd later.

Others have criticised the fact that it doesn't come with a charger, which Unihertz blamed on there being more than one type of plug, making it impractical to send the right one out to the right country.

The phone, which starts £124.99 is somewhat typical of some crowd funders (which it was but is now retail) and phones sent directly from China (which it is). Intentions are so often good but priorities aren't always set against the Western market expectations, particularly for customer service, and as a result, you get mix-ups like this. We've covered a few ‘grey market' tablets which have had similar issues.

Other specs include an 8GB or 16GB storage, 950mAh battery (how they expected that to last three days is anyone's guess), a quad-core 1.1GHz CPU, Android 7.0 and crucially a 2.45-inch screen. It weighs in at 64g but that's without the battery, which is exactly the sort of ‘creative' use of marketing that you have to watch out for.

The Jelly also has an armband available so you can use it as a smartwatch. Or you could buy a smartwatch.

Disclaimer: The Jelly phone should not be confused with Android Jelly Bean, the erstwhile app Jelly, Jelly Scrolling or a real phone. µ