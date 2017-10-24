Microsoft: 'Delta Airlines haven't ditched us, they just standardised their bags'

MICROSOFT has rebuffed reports that it has stopped working with Delta Airlines, following the decision to move flight crews over to iOS devices, claiming that the two have an excellent working relationship.

Instead, the decision to move users to iPads and iPhones was made after a move to a standard flight bag for staff in which the Surface doesn't fit. Which is possibly the most spectacularly dumb excuse we've heard in nearly twenty years.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The INQUIRER via email:

"We have a great partnership with Delta. The company decided, as part of its hardware refresh cycle, to standardize on a 10.5" form factor for its electronic flight bag.

"Delta continues to invest in and is using Microsoft productivity and business applications, including Dynamics and Office 365 across their operations and will continue to do so."

Spin. Straws. Clutching. Wondering if Sean Spicer has picked up a gig at Microsoft? And yes, Microsoft came to us with this - we didn't go fishing for this excuse.

Bet it is wishing it hadn't canned the Surface Mini now.

Two companies have announced plans to migrate from Windows to iOS in the last few days as the confirmation that Windows is no longer a mobile platform starts to knock on.

Delta crews had been using Surface tablets and Windows Phones but will now move to Apple devices.

Then yesterday, General Electric (GE), America's 13th largest company has begun the process of moving its 330,000 employees over to Apple.

Macs will be allowed, but its iOS where the company really sees the future. As part of the new partnership, Apple will work with GE on creating some internal apps as well as some new customer-facing software.

The company is particularly keen to improve its industrial IoT apps and is releasing a jointly developed Predix SDK for iOS.

GE will also be actively promoting the Mac as its preferred partner for consumer. It also believes that Mac use will reduce problems and decrease the strain on its IT helpdesk.

"GE is an ideal partner with a rich history of innovation across the industrial world in areas like aviation, manufacturing, healthcare and energy," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Together, Apple and GE are fundamentally changing how the industrial world works by combining GE's Predix platform with the power and simplicity of iPhone and iPad."

Ahead of the official announcement that Windows Phone is gone (which let's face it we all saw coming) the NYPD migrated away from Windows Phone for Apple pastures in August.

Microsoft might have had more hope of saving its big business customers if there had still been hope of a Surface phone, rumoured for months but never… erm… Surfacing.

As it is, this is a massive blow for the company. Although the most successful Windows OS in years, Windows 10 has stagnated since it stopped being free, a sign that enterprises, who have been clinging to Windows 7 for as long as possible, aren't biting, and attracting enterprise was a cornerstone of Satya Nadella's reinvention of the Windows operating system.

Despite its dominance in specific sectors, Android and Chrome haven't appeared to have entered the equation here. Use of Android at an Enterprise level isn't really a thing and Chrome OS has no mobile option, while its 2-in-1 touchscreen credentials are still largely embryonic.

Meanwhile, as GE talks of Mac being "preferred", it will do well to remember not all its customers are made of money and Windows, and indeed Android support is going to be crucial. µ