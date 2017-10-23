Google rolls out 'Pay with Google' so customers can buy stuff using just their Android devices

GOOGLE has launched ‘Pay with Google', a new service that looks to streamline online purchases made through Android devices. Allowing you to use any of the credit or debit cards you've used previously while logged into any of Google's products (such as Chrome, Android Pay, Google Play, etc) the feature means you can proceed to the checkout in just a couple of taps by verifying your purchase with a security code or your Android device.

The good thing with this feature is that it takes the hassle out of shopping. You won't have to pull your card out of your wallet to pay for something online or type in your lengthy card info on a website or app payment form. Instead, Google sends the merchant your payment details and shipping address from your account, making it all much more simple.

At the moment, the feature is only available in certain countries and is being rolled out across 15 retailers, including Dice in the UK, iFood in Brazil and and Kayak, Sport Hero, Yelp Eat24, Doordash and instacart in the US.

There's plenty more lined up, though, with the likes of AirBnb, Just Eat, Hungry House, Papa Johns and Deliveroo listed as "coming soon". Check the image below for a definitive list.

Google first announced the feature at its I/O event in May this year. The biggest challenge for the tech giant, however is drawing in merchants. To do so, the firm has announced it is foregoing transaction fees on purchases using the platform.

In the future, you can probably expect to see additional features, such as sending money to friends via Google Assistant and loyalty schemes, to arrive on the platform. µ