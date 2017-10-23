Russian van has Tetris Easter Egg hidden in its dashboard

The music is stuck in your head already, right?

ANOTHER GREAT ‘things running on things their not supposed to' story - this time, Tetris running on a truck.

On this particular occasion, the story first released by Jalopnik is a deliberate Easter Egg that allows you to play the venerable brick falling game, from the dashboard display of selected vans from the GAZelle Next van range.

Yes. It's as ridiculous and as dangerous as that sounds.

To access it is simple. Start the engine. Blink the right indicator 3 times. Reset the odometer twice, push the clutch five times, give the engine 2000 Revs twice with the left indicator on.

How anyone found out we have no idea, but let's make it very clear, it's a ruddy stupid idea anyway as you may have to slam the bricks on in a hurry. Sorry, brakes. Brakes.

The screen is tiny, it's only one colour and it'll probably get you killed. But these are the things that get our motor running - the hidden fun that developers put in for fits and giggles.

Whether it's Google's regular surprises such as this Breakout celebration or Amazon's regular unexpected outbursts from Alexa, Easter Eggs remind us that there are humans behind the tech and that they have a sense of humour.

Even after 33 years, Tetris continues to fascinate and has appeared in everything from a lamp to the display of an e-cigarette to a giant room-filling mainframe designed to show how computers work but looking suspiciously like one of the games in The Crystal Maze.

Meanwhile, back at the van, the general feeling is that the Easter Egg was deliberately leaked, revving your engine three times whilst indicating left is not exactly something you do very often, especially whilst resetting your odometer. Unless of course it's 4.55pm and you're at the junction of the Sun In The Sands roundabout and meanwhile outside the pedestrians are outside playing lifesized Frogger.

We wonder if there are any more car easter eggs? Perhaps Volvos hide a fully functioning version of Quicken. µ