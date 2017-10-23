Google claims that HTTPS now secures 64 percent of all Chrome traffic on Android devices

INTERNET OVERLORD Google has boasted that the introduction of HTTPS on its Chrome web browser over the last year has secured 64 percent of internet traffic on Android devices.

This, accord to Google's public Transparency Report, is up 22 percent from a year ago, when HTTPS protected 42 percent of Chrome traffic.

"It's only been a year, but HTTPS usage has already made some incredible progress," the tech giant said in a blog post. "HTTPS is easier and cheaper than ever before, and it enables both the best performance the web offers and powerful new features that are too sensitive for HTTP."

The firm's Transparency report also claims that over 75 percent of Chrome traffic on both ChromeOS and Mac is now protected thanks to HTTPS, up from 60 percent on Mac and 67 percent on Chrome OS a year ago.

More impressively, Google says that 71 of the top 100 sites on the web no use HTTPS by default, which is up from 37 sites just a year ago.

"We're also excited to see HTTPS usage increasing around the world," Google added. "We've seen HTTPS usage surge recently in Japan; large sites like Rakuten, Cookpad, Ameblo, and Yahoo Japan all made major headway towards HTTPS in 2017. Because of this, we've seen HTTPS in Japan surge from 31 percent to 55 percent in the last year, measured via Chrome on Windows."

Google's report said the same upward trend has been noted in other regions, too, such as Brazil, where HTTPS is up from 50 percent to 66 percent compared to 59 percent to 73 percent in the US. µ