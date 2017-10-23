Google could be forced to recall Pixel 2 XL after screen burn pics emerge
Oh Google what hast thou done?
THE RECENT glut of new hardware from Google has not been without its problems, and now, users of the flagship Pixel 2 XL are complaining that the screen has an issue with ‘burn in'.
Officially, ‘burn in' or ‘image permanence' is rarely spoken of these days. It was common on old-style CRT TVs that were left with a stationary image for too long (you only have to look at an old railway platform information screen) and some cheap LCDs, but given that this is a £1000 device, the term should certainly not be coming up.
The Pixel 2 XL screen has been generally dissed anyway, with complaints of a blue hue, muddy colours and grainy images that are magnified if used with the new Google Daydream View headset.
A post by Android Police's Alex Dobie clearly shows that the soft navigation buttons have burnt-in to the OLED display after just one week and since it was first reported, other (mostly journalists) have said the same.
We're still testing ours here in the office and are yet to have it come up, but it sounds like it's a matter of time.
That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg— Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017
We've already expressed concerns that the price point that Google set for its hardware is way too high for what it is, but if this is the case, then it spells a huge problem for the company. This isn't something that be fixed with a software patch. We're looking at a complete recall.
Google has said "The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report."
And probably pooing its collective pants because this could be, not quite Note 7, but not far off.
Google has already had to disable a hardware button on the recently released Google Home Mini after it was discovered that it was recording thousands of hours of data instead of fractions of seconds. µ
INQ Latest
Kaspersky outlines plan for independent review of its software - but ex-NSA number two says it's not enough
Ex NSA deputy head Rick Ledgett: Code audit won't find anything amiss, but that doesn't mean Kaspersky will be in the clear
FBI failed to crack encryption on nearly 7,000 phones
The FBI has said that current encryption standards make it difficult for authorities to access the devices of suspected criminals
Google's Pixel 2 crisis deepens: black smears, clicks and whistles add to complaints
How wrong can you get a phone range?
$130 fork to stop you slurping ramen is a product no one needs
Noisy eaters aren't fun for anyone, but spending $130 on a fork that plays sounds isn't the answer.