Google could be forced to recall Pixel 2 XL after screen burn pics emerge

As you can see, this Pixel 2 XL is behaving. For now.

THE RECENT glut of new hardware from Google has not been without its problems, and now, users of the flagship Pixel 2 XL are complaining that the screen has an issue with ‘burn in'.

Officially, ‘burn in' or ‘image permanence' is rarely spoken of these days. It was common on old-style CRT TVs that were left with a stationary image for too long (you only have to look at an old railway platform information screen) and some cheap LCDs, but given that this is a £1000 device, the term should certainly not be coming up.

The Pixel 2 XL screen has been generally dissed anyway, with complaints of a blue hue, muddy colours and grainy images that are magnified if used with the new Google Daydream View headset.

A post by Android Police's Alex Dobie clearly shows that the soft navigation buttons have burnt-in to the OLED display after just one week and since it was first reported, other (mostly journalists) have said the same.

We're still testing ours here in the office and are yet to have it come up, but it sounds like it's a matter of time.

That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

We've already expressed concerns that the price point that Google set for its hardware is way too high for what it is, but if this is the case, then it spells a huge problem for the company. This isn't something that be fixed with a software patch. We're looking at a complete recall.

Google has said "The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report."

And probably pooing its collective pants because this could be, not quite Note 7, but not far off.

Google has already had to disable a hardware button on the recently released Google Home Mini after it was discovered that it was recording thousands of hours of data instead of fractions of seconds. µ