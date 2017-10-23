Student makes Raspberry Pi powered homebrew Nintendo Switch

A STUDENT at Iowa State University has made his own homemade version of the Nintendo Switch for playing retro games.

Tim Linquist created the Raspberry Pi powered device he refers to as ‘NinTIMdo RP' as a summer project. It boasts a 3D printed case created in Autodesk Inventor, a 7" touchscreen, LED indicator lights and yes, even a TV out jack for big screen play. IT has a 10,000mAh battery, which is about 3-4 times your average smartphone.

Software-wise, it runs RetroPie with an EmulationStation UI. There's a dedicated microcontroller for all the mundane stuff like controlling volume and what LEDs light when.

It can also map buttons if you want to use a keyboard, mouse or other HID controller.

Anyone who reads these hallowed pages will know that we love anything that works on something it wasn't meant to work on, and homebrew consoles are no exception, especially when they're as cool as this one.

In his blog post he explains, "My future plans for this device are to have secret "Easter eggs" where you can hold certain buttons on boot to enter the CLI or Linux GUI instead of the default emulation software.

"I also want to make hardware shortcuts for changing settings rather than plugging in a keyboard and typing the command. I also want to develop an audio card to filter out the high-frequency pop that occurs before the start of each game and unify the dB gain between each console.

"I uploaded my 3D model and am in the process of creating a tutorial for anyone else interested in building my device."

One of the best things about the device is although it looks and feels like a Nintendo device (albeit playing much older titles) it can actually play any retro title you care to throw at it, so if you've ever wanted to play Horace Goes Skiing on a Ninty, now's your chance. µ