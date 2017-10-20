Windows 10 can now spot when PC gamers are cheating

ONE OF THE lesser known features of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is a bonus for anyone who has suffered at the hands of cheating gamers.

'TruePlay' is a protected process API similar to systems run by Valve, and has been developed to help prevent some of the most common cheating scenarios and make sure that people play fair - an increasingly common requirement in the age of mass-online-multiplayer-virtual-world-dungeon-slash-dragon-stuff.

A blog post explains" "A game enrolled in TruePlay will run in a protected process, which mitigates a class of common attacks. Additionally, a Windows service will monitor gaming sessions for behaviours and manipulations that are common in cheating scenarios.

"These data will be collected, and alerts will be generated only when cheating behaviour appears to be occurring. To ensure and protect customer privacy while preventing false positives, these data are only shared with developers after processing has determined cheating is likely to have occurred."

It should be noted that this service only applies to games played via the Universal Windows Platform - that is to say what we used to call Metro or Tiled apps.

Users can choose to opt out of the service if they prefer, but developers can decide exactly how much a player can and can't do.

Yes, it means more data being collected (a Microsoft special skill) or to put it another way "monitor gaming sessions for behaviours and manipulations" but in this case, the info will go back to the developer and only if the system picks up that cheating activity has occurred.

The developer will ultimately decide what should be allowed to happen and what shouldn't. It's not clear how those rules will be communicated to the gamer community in each case, and the punishments for failing. The dev. is the sheriff, it appears that this is merely a framework to enforce what is and will remain marshall law.

Ironically, one of the biggest issues with the W10FCU has been with Razer computers, which specialise in gaming. µ