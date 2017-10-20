Google responds to complaints about the Pixel 2 XL's 'disastrous' display

GOOGLE HAS RESPONDED to complaints about the "lifeless" display on its flagship Pixel 2 smartphone but has fallen short of promising a fix.

The Pixel 2 XL is Google's first smartphone to feature a bezel-less display, but early reviews haven't exactly applauded the impressive-on-paper 6in pOLED screen, despite its QHD+ 2,880x1,440 resolution and Galaxy S8-esque 18:9 resolution.

Rather, many have been quick to criticise the display, with The Verge describing it as an "inexcusable disaster" due to its dull colours and "aggravating" viewing angles. Here at INQ, we were less than impressed too, and in our Pixel 2 XL review noted that "viewing angles appear marred by a washed out blue-ish tone, which quickly becomes uncomfortable to look at."

Google has responded to these complaints in a statement given to 9to5Google and has said that its "considering" adding more colour options through a software update. However, this is by no means a promise that a fix is definitely coming.

"We designed the Pixel 2 to take advantage of multiple facets of the innovative new POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution with 538 pixels per inch as well as a wide colour gamut," Google said.

"One of our design intents was to achieve a more natural and accurate rendition of colors.

"We know that some people prefer more vivid colors, so we've added an option to boost colors by 10 per cent for more saturation. We'll continue to pay close attention to people's responses to Pixel, and we will consider adding more display colour options through software if that makes the product better."

This dodgy display isn't the only issue that has plagued Google's new flagship line-up. The smaller Pixel 2 went on sale in the UK yesterday, but as we noted here at INQ, Google appears to be suffering the same stock issues that plagued last year's Pixel launch.

Over at Google Play, the 'Kinda Blue' (it's definitely blue) model is showing as fully out of stock. The 'Just Black' model is available to buy but won't start shipping until 29 October, while the 'Clearly White' model, in both 64GB and 128GB capacities, will ship to buyers in "four to five weeks." µ