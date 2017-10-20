Apple's Tim Cook hints at upcoming Mac Mini refresh

IT'S BEEN THREE YEARS since Apple updated its Mac Mini lineup, causing many to speculate that the pint-sized PC was dead.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the Mac Mini is alive and well and has hinted at an imminent refresh.

A MacRumours reader who goes by the name Krar e-mailed Cook to question the lack of Mac Mini updates, saying: "Are we are going to see anything in the pipeline anytime soon?"

Krar, who likely couldn't believe his/her luck, received a reply from Cook, who said: "I'm glad you live Mac mini. We love it too. Our customers have found so many creative and interesting uses for Mac mini.

"While it is not the time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward."

This echoes a similar statement from Apple's Phil Schiller who said at the unveiling of the firm's upcoming, un-bin-like Mac Pro that "the Mac mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren't bringing it up because it's more of a mix of consumer with some pro use."

The Mac Mini is Apple's most affordable desktop machine as it requires to use their own peripherals and display. The firm's outdated three-year-old model is still on sale at the Apple Store, but it's unlikely proving popular given its ageing Haswell processors and integrated Intel HD 5000/Intel Iris Graphics.

It's unclear when Apple plans to launch a new model, but MacRumours speculates that it unlikely will be until 2018 at the earliest. It also expects the refreshed machine to use Intel's 8th-gen quad-core Kaby Lake chips, which the firm claims will offer "double the performance" of a five-year-old machine. µ