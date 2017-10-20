EE, Three and Vodafone are overcharging Brits for paid-off phones

Some Brits are being left up to £38 a month worse off

MOBILE NETWORKS are charging Brits for handsets that have already been paid off, leaving some up to £38 a month worse off.

Citizens Advice found three of the four largest mobile phone providers - EE, Three and Vodafone - continued to charge customers extra for a handset after it had been paid off as part of their fixed deal.

On average, the 36 per cent of Brits who stay in a handset-inclusive contract after the end of their fixed deal period are paying £22 a month for a phone they have already paid off.

Those with a high-end device, such as an iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8, could be paying as much as £38 per month unnecessarily, while those with a new iPhone 8 could find themselves being overcharged by £46 a month on average.

Citizens Advice warns that people aged over-65 are most likely to be stung and has called Ofcom to intervene if mobile networks fail to be clear about how contracts are structured and cut bills once phones are paid off.

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "Phone providers must now make sure that any customers staying in a contract past the end of a fixed deal have their monthly bill reduced to reflect the cost of the handset.

"Providers could make it much easier for consumers to compare prices by separating out the cost of handsets from the cost of services like data and minutes for all contracts, that way it would be much clearer what they're paying for.

"It's important that Ofcom and the government are prepared to protect consumers by making providers take these steps, if they do not do so themselves."

In a statement, EE told us that it "sends customers regular updates about their options before and after they reach the end of their contract, and the vast majority of our customers upgrade to a new phone or move to a SIM-only plan near the end of their contract.

"All of our customers can move to a SIM-Only plan as early as 45 days before the end of their contract, and our customers can also take advantage of the annual upgrades included in our 4GEE Max plans, allowing our customers to upgrade their device every 12 months at no additional cost," the spokesperson added.

A Three spokesperson told INQ in that "whenever a new customer signs with us, we make the end-date of the contract term very clear," adding: "We encourage all Three customers to contact us if they would like to change their plan at the end of their fixed term deal."

A Vodafone spokesperson said the same sorta thing, telling INQ: "We strive to give our customers the price plan that best suits them. Wherever possible, we contact our customers nearing the end of their contract to offer them a range of options.

"These include being able to upgrade their handset, receiving an extra allowance to enhance their existing plan or, if they choose, switching to a SIM only plan. Customers can also change phones after just six months with our flexi-upgrade." µ