Domino's follows Pizza Hut with data breach announcement

PERHAPS THIS IS the start of the Pizza Wars, as surely it cannot be a coincidence that two well-known dough0making pizza companies have announced customer data breaches in as many weeks.

We've done Pizza Hut already. That firm had just announced a parka coat that had the potential to be embraced by people in arctic seasons when it soured all that good PR by revealing that pizza chompers had been vulnerable for about a month without knowledge of their own risk.

Pizza Hut's breach lasted for about two days, and the firm says that it is all cleared up now. It told punters that they may need to do some clearing up at their end, and ought to check their financial statements.

That was then, the Domino's breach is now. The Guardian reports that customers have reported receiving eerie emails from the outfit, and not very good communications in general.

This is a problem in Australia, and the Australian information commissioner has been called into the firm to find out how a list of customer emails managed to find their way into the hands of creepy spammers. Domino's is set on it being the fault of a "former supplier's systems".

The word is that customer names, email addresses and local suburbs have been lost. This could make for some nicely personalised spam emails, so it is perhaps no wonder that the affected called them "eerie".

The Guardian has been looking at Facebook, there it found confirmation of the pizza-chills.

"It was a bit eery [sic] getting all these spam emails that somehow knew my name and suburb and initially were making it past the spam filter," said a Mitchell Dale on Domino's Facebook page.

"The decision to try to keep me in the dark and not announce what had happened is why I will not be ordering Dominos again."

Another echoed this, suggesting good news for other pizza shops: "I won't be ordering from you again, not because of the breach but because of how you chose to handle it." µ