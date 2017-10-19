Google suffers stock shortage as Pixel 2 goes on sale in Blighty

GOOGLE'S PIXEL 2 is now available to buy in the UK, but you're probably going to struggle to get your hands on one.

Over at Google Play, the 'Kinda Blue' (it's definitely blue) model is showing as fully out of stock. The 'Just Black' model is available to buy but won't start shipping until 29 October, while the 'Clearly White' model, in both 64GB and 128GB capacities, will ship to buyers in "four to five weeks."

If you don't mind a wait, Google has slapped the 64GB and 128GB models with £629.99 and £729.99 SIM-free price tags, respectively.

It's unclear whether this scarcity of stock is due to the handset's popularity, or a lack of stock on Google's part. However, it's likely the latter, with the firm having suffered chronic stock shortages last year at the launch of the first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL.

We've asked Google for more information and will update this article when we hear back.

EE, which has bagged itself an exclusive on Google's latest Android flagships, has also started flogging the Pixel 2 and doesn't seem to be suffering the same stock issues as Google.

While the blue model won't ship for another two weeks, the operator is promising delivery of the black and white models "within one day".

Pricing-wise, EE is offering the 64GB Pixel 2 from £49.99 per month with a £9.99 upfront cost, which gets you unlimited texts and minutes and 3GB monthly data. This can be upped to 8GB, 25GB and 40GB per month, for £47.99, £52.99 and £57.99 per month, respectively.

The 128GB version is, naturally, more expensive, and will set you back at least £52.99 per month on EE.

All orders will ship with a Google Home Mini chucked in for free, which might explain why the miniature speaker is out of stock at most other retailers across the UK.

Google's bigger Pixel 2 XL will be available in the UK from 15 November. Maybe. µ