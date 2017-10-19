Logitech adds Alexa to its UE Blast and Megablast range

ULTIMATE EARS (UE), the premium audio line from Logitech, has announced two new products with Amazon's Alexa personal assistant onboard.

The UE Blast and Megablast are new devices which offer the full voice control experience for the first time, following the recent announcement that earlier Boom and Megaboom versions would be firmware upgradable.

The difference is that these new models offer full voice control like the Echo range, rather than having to press a button as with the retrofit devices.

Both are battery operated, IP67 water and dustproof and offer 12 hours playback, or in the case of the ‘loudest ever' Megablast, 16 hours, which is impressive considering it can pump out an earsplitting 96dB.

Because they're WiFi enabled, you can get your music from any compatible streaming service, or alternatively use Bluetooth to stream from other devices.

They can play from 330 feet on WiFi and 160 ft on Bluetooth, without juddering, in, we assume, optimal circumstances.

Related: Best audio tech 2017

"With Blast and Megablast, we brought together everything that our fans loved about our Bluetooth speakers - amazing sound quality, waterproof, ready-for-anything design - and upped the ante with WiFi and far-field voice recognition with Amazon Alexa," said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears.

"And with a battery life of up to 12 hours for Blast and 16 hours for Megablast, you can take these portable speakers everywhere and enjoy great sound all day."

They're available in six colours, which, when you take the Duluxesque adjectifiers off, are Black, White, Blue (this is called ‘Blue Steel' - we assume because you stare at it gormlessly), Red, Green and Yellow.

Also included is a three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

As part of the launch, UE is also launching PowerUp, a docking station for the range which makes it easier to keep your device charged without messing about with cables.

All devices are available now. The Blast retails for £199.99, the Megablast for £269.99 and the Power Up for £34.99. µ