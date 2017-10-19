One-third of UK workers are OK with having a robot boss

UP TO A THIRD of British Workers would be happy to report to a robot boss given the option but most thought that if it was the boss, it should pay tax.

The survey of 1,000 workers for accounting package Freeagent found that 31 per cent of those surveyed said they would be happy to work for a robot, with 10 per cent believing it would be "just the same as answering to a human boss".

42 per cent said they would be "comfortable" taking orders from a robot. Men are more receptive than women, with 48 per cent of men saying yes, but just 36 per cent of women.

The most enthusiastic were the Welsh, where 38 per cent said they were down with a metallic master, whilst Northern Ireland was just behind with 37 per cent.

Bill Gates has said he believes that robot workers should pay tax like the rest of us (presumably subbed by pocket money from their masters - it's a posh way of saying that there should be a robot levy to protect human workers). 57 per cent agree that "if they're replacing the role of a person, the company owning the robot should be taxed the same".

However, 43 per cent say that it would set a precedent for taxing technology, a view echoed by the EU in recent findings.

Ed Molyneux, CEO and co-founder of FreeAgent said: "Although it might be many years before we see physical robots taking over the workforce, many workers are already anticipating the changes that automation will bring in the years ahead."

"The shifting landscape of AI and new technology will have a major impact on people in employment, but I don't think that this is a gloomy outlook for the workforce. Previous research we've carried out has suggested that many employed people are keen to quit their jobs and start their own businesses. So as automation takes a more prominent role in the workforce, it's likely we could see a self-employment boom in the future."

"In this scenario, automation will actually be a major benefit for these new businesses, as technological advances will make business admin and data management much easier to manage than ever before."

Alternatively, it could just be bloody creepy and lead to mass unemployment. And then for others, they'll probably never notice the ruddy difference. We'll leave that for you to decide. µ