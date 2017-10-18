Movie industry orders Google to 'delist' piracy websites in France

THAT SEARCH COMPANY called Google has been asked to delist so-called 'piracy' websites, along with French ISPs, in an effort to put a snake bag into a bag and prop up a movie industry that has run out of ideas.

TorrentFreak is our source on this, naturally, and it reports on the news from France, via a site called NextInpact.

At the heart of the story is a massively popular enabling site called 'Zone-Telechargement'. According to TorrentFreak, the National Federation of Film Distributors, the Video Publishing Union, the Association of Independent Producers and the Producers Union are all demanding the blocking of the website by several local ISPs, alongside its delisting from search results.

Google has been ordered to delist all of them them, while four ISPs have been told to block user access, like ISPs do in this country. Those ISPs are Free, Numericable, Bouygues Telecom, and Orange. While the Google name is thrown around casually, also-rans like Bing don't get a look in.

Mind you, and we do not know if anyone in France is reading, it was only in February that both Google and Microsoft were committed to cracking down on this sort of thing.

Then, the firms signed a code of conduct that was roundly welcomed by industry copyright cats, including Eddy Leviten, director general at trade body the Alliance for Intellectual Property, who said: "Sometimes people will search for something and they will end up unwittingly being taken to a pirated piece of content. What we want to ensure is that the results at the top of the search engines are the genuine ones. It is about protecting people who use the internet, but also protecting the creators of that material too."

Of course, that was nine months ago so so we have emailed Google to catch up on what's happening in its piracy game. µ