UK buyers will struggle to find a Google Home Mini on launch day

TOMORROW SEES the launch of the Google Home Mini, likely to be the biggest success story of the recent product launches from Google thanks to its deliberately modest price point of £49 in the UK in a choice of Charcoal Greyish-Black, Chalk Off-White and Coral Red.

However, your chances of getting hold of one tomorrow could be scuppered if you don't already have an order in.

We checked last night and many places have stopped taking pre-orders altogether, most notably Argos.

Although the device is listed as "pre-order to be delivered on 19th October 2017", the button to complete the transaction is disabled. We checked with Argos and they're coming back to us.

John Lewis has charcoal black ones, but is already out of chalk white. However, delivery for tomorrow costs £6.95. You can order it for delivery in 3-5 days if you spend an extra quid to make your order £50. We put some darning needles in our trolley to prove the point.

Currys PC World shows the item as available for pre-order on the front page of its site, but in both cases is marked "out of stock" and therefore not available for pre-order.

EE doesn't currently have a separate listing for the Home Mini but does offer one free with the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. We suspect this freebie offer has a lot to do with why they're proving so hard to come by.

Very and Littlewoods both offer next day delivery, but are both out of stock until 24th of the month - the most honest information we've had so far. Worth noting also that Littlewoods is the only supplier charging more than the RRP of £49 - they're asking for £65 (!) despite being the same parent company as Very.

Maplin is showing pre-orders but again aren't letting you proceed with the order. But we've just confirmed since this article went live that they will have stock tomorrow.

Amazon - forget it - they've long had a policy of not stocking rival products for a while and the Home Mini is in direct competition with the Amazon Echo Dot.

Just when we were giving up hope - it seems that Carphone Warehouse has some left, in blacky-grey only with free delivery promised for tomorrow. Kerching. No chalk white ones though - not even listing them. Bit strange considering they're part of the Dickphone CarHouse conglomerate, same as Currys PC World.

Finally, there's Google itself. Surely the home of the device has got some? Well, no actually - they'll have stock on 29 October, apparently. And they are the only ones offering the coral Red variant. Shipping is free when they come, but in our experience, they take a couple of days from stock to delivery as they come from Ireland. (tip - it looks like the Coral red one is coming sooner than the others). So plan for Halloween.

So, in short, it looks like supplies are short. We've reached out to many of these retailers to confirm if they'll have stocks in branch, and if their reluctance to process pre-orders means what we assume it does, and will update this article as we know more. µ