Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is borking Razer machines

AS WE pondered the question earlier today "we wonder if the Fall Creators Update of Windows 10 will bork anyone's machine", we had a feeling it wouldn't take long to find out.

Razer, the high-end gaming manufacturer which is about to enter the gaming phone market, is finding that its products are being hit by the curse of Windows update.

A poster in the Razer forums called Kokorone said: "It is known that all Razer laptop systems are incompatible with Windows 10 Version 1709 Build 16299.15 that is rolling out today. DO NOT UPDATE.

"Razer has not updated compatibility with their drivers to support this version of windows and it renders the trackpad, keyboard, and USB features useless when waking from sleep mode on battery power. Reinstalling drivers or talking to Razer support will do nothing to fix your issue. The only fix is to roll back to Creators Update until Razer gets their sh t together and fixes the problem."

The poster goes on to add,: "TL;DR Waking from sleep on battery power, any Razer Laptop will have all peripherals, including the trackpad and keyboard, fail to work until the computer is rebooted. This does not occur when connected to a power source."

Some users have said that by reinstalling precision drivers the problem can be fixed, but many others have said the only solution is a reboot. And then another one, and then… you get the idea.

Meanwhile, those with even more techie prowess noticed that the power consumption and battery life under the new version is considerably worse.

GoldMetallicDIAMOND917 (we'll call them Goldie for short) said that prior to the latest update, browsing required 10-15w of power. Now the power draw has increased to 17-24W which could significantly decrease battery life.

Once again, Windows Update is automatically churning out the new version without checking compatibility first and once again, people are finding its an issue - it's the reason that the Creators Update last Spring has only just finished rolling out.

It once again gives rise to the question of how much autonomy Microsoft should have on rolling out updates and explains a little more of why so much of Android's updating is done at the OEM level.

Razer apparently knew about the incompatibilities during the Windows Insider phase, so it's not clear why this new version was allowed to roll out. µ