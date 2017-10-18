Microsoft's Snapdragon laptops will have multi-day battery life

MICROSOFT HAS claimed that its new ARM-based laptops will blow standard laptops out of the water when it comes to battery life.

According to a report in Trusted Reviews, the company's first round of Windows 10 machines powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips will be out in December.

The company is already testing "hundreds" of devices running Qualcomm processors to check Windows compatibility with Pete Bernard, principal group program manager for Connectivity Partners at Microsoft, sayingL "We've been on this journey for almost a year. We've been working furiously in Redmond and with our partners in San Diego."

The battery life is described as "really really good" and "beyond expectations" with multiple day results being quoted in testing - in other words, at worst, true all-day running.

Bernard adds: "I would consider it a game-changer in terms of the way people have experienced PCs in the past."

HP, Asus and Lenovo will be launch partners but the plan is to launch the Qualcomm Snapdragon-based Windows to a variety of OEMs at differing price points.

The news is somewhat ironic, given that only last week, Microsoft confirmed it was ending development of Windows Phone. One of the sticking points in Windows Phone's success, or rather lack of it, has been the fact that Windows was tied to x86 and x64 chips, meaning the Continuum feature allowing users to switch between phone and computer as a single device didn't work properly.

The company confirmed that it had overcome its architecture issues but although we look set to see the benefits in the form of larger form factors, the news has come too late for Windows as a mobile device operating system. The company is now focused on Android as a partner to Windows.

Opening up the opportunity of Qualcomm powered laptops does, however, mean that we're likely to see a new generation of ultra-slim, ultra-light tablets and ultrabooks and the company has said its main consideration will be mobile computing. Just not phones. µ