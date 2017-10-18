HP launches 'most powerful' 2-in-1 with 32GB RAM and 4K screen

HP x2 is its 'most powerful' detachable yet

HP INC has revealed its ‘most powerful' 2-in-1 detachable workstation to date, the HP ZBook x2.

Showing exactly who its target market is, the new range is being launched at Adobe MAX, putting it squarely in the field of graphic artists, designers, animators and other digital imaging professionals.

With Nvidia Quadro Graphics, which the company claims will deliver 73 percent high graphics performance compared to the Microsoft Surface Pro, twice the memory of standard detachable PCs and a bunch of shortcuts aimed at Adobe users.

"As the world's most powerful and first detachable PC workstation, there is no device better suited to turn the vision of artists and designers into reality," said Gwen Coble, director of Workstations, Thin Clients, Retail Solutions and Immersive Computing at HP Inc EMEA.

"With the HP ZBook x2, we are delivering the perfect tool to accelerate the creative process - with unprecedented power, performance, and natural ease-of-use. This device will make it easier than ever for creators to do what they do best - bring inspiring new ideas to life and enrich the world around us."

When detached, users can draw with the specialist Wacom-designed pen with 4096 pressure points, while still having access to the keyboard via Bluetooth. When docked, the ZBook x2 can power five additional displays, or two in 4K.

Many of the security features seen in the recent updated x360 range are present including HP Sure Start Gen 3, TPM 2.0, a smart card reader and a fingerprint reader.

Its 14in 4K screen can offer 100 per cent of Adobe's RGB colour spectrum, and its aluminium shell means it weighs 1.6kg and is 14.6mm thin in tablet mode, going up to 2.2kg and 20.3mm with the keyboard attached.

The x2 will reach 4.2GHz in Turbo Boost mode, offers 32GB or RAM, and has M.2 SSD with up to 2TB local storage. And yes, there's Thunderbolt 3 ports via USB C.

Battery life (according to HP, as yet untested) is 10 hours, and it can recharge to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

The HP ZBook x2 range launches in the UK in December starting at £1,729, so don't expect one in your Christmas stocking, but it certainly looks like you'll want one.

The news comes just a week after the HP x3, the last major Windows Phone handset, was put out to pasture, effectively ending Microsoft's Windows as a mobile platform. µ