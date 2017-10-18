North Korea shuts down a UK TV show about its glorious democracy

A UK TELEVISION production company has had its plans for a drama about what a hack monkey North Korea is hit by North Korean hackers and knocked into a production hole.

The show was announced by Channel 4 a few years ago and was set to be penned by a recognised screenwriter. It has a title and a basic plot, and this was enough to get North Korea interested.

The BBC says that the show was going to be called ‘Opposite Number'. It was about a British nuclear scientist being taken prisoner in North Korea and forced into helping make the country into the greatest place to have a fireworks display, or something close to that.

The BBC adds that the production of the show involved computers, and a production company called Mammoth Screen. Mammoth Screen had his computers hacked by North Korea and suddenly investment for the show dried up.

TV land rumours claim that Mammoth Screen went into headless chicken mode: "They were running around with their hair on fire," said one such person in a presumed attempt to coin a fresh phrase.

It is possible that no one will want to touch the show with a bargepole because of what happened when Sony made and put out that film called The Interview, which was about killing the president of North Korea. The North Korean government went batshit over that, and Sony was hit with a range of damaging hacking efforts.

While the US was throwing a huge accusatory book at North Korea over what is just a Seth Rogen movie, the North Korean side was refusing to accept responsibility. That did not stop the FBI from calling it out, and telling it to stop it.

"As a result of our investigation, and in close collaboration with other US government departments and agencies, the FBI now has enough information to conclude that the North Korean government is responsible for these actions," the agency said.

"The FBI also observed significant overlap between the infrastructure used in this attack and other malicious cyber activity the US government has previously linked directly to North Korea." µ