WhatsApp now lets you stalk your friends in real-time

FACEBOOK-OWNED MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will let you stalk your pals in real-time.

It's not as creepy as it sounds, according to WhatsApp, which claims the feature is a "simple and secure way to let people know where you are." The feature is encrypted, asks users to set a time limit on how long their location is shared for and lets them stop doing so at any time.

"Whether you're meeting up with friends, letting loved ones know you're safe, or sharing your commute, Live Location is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are," the firm said in a blog post.

Despite these safeguards, WhatsApp's new feature is likely to face criticism, and not just from us here at INQ. Snapchat launched a similar tool earlier this year that allowed users to at gives a real-time location of them and all their friends.

The NSPCC was quick to sound the alarm bells and warned parents of the dangers of the feature which, in theory, could allow somebody to easily build up a map of users' homes, schools and how they travel between.

"We know tech companies are constantly developing their platforms and we'd encourage them to provide signposted information for parents and young people, so they know how to keep themselves safe," Rose Bray from the NSPCC said at the time.

If that hasn't put you off, WhatsApp says that its Snap Maps-alike feature will be rolling out to Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

Once the update arrives, you can choose to share your location by hitting 'Location' in the attach button, where you'll find a new option to 'Share Live Location'. From here, you choose how long you want to share and tap send.

Each person in a chat will be able to see your real-time location on a map, WhatsApp explains, and if more than one person shares their Live Location in the group, all locations will be visible on the same map. µ