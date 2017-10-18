Netflix and Amazon are suing the Kodi-powered TickBox TV

BIG MOVIE COMPANIES and a couple of companies that are beating them at their own game, Netflix and Amazon, are in a tizzy over a thing called TickBox TV that they claim is a copyright infringement tool, but is apparently 100 per cent legally according to its operators.

Legal papers were filed last week, according to a report on ArsTechnica, and don't pull their punches. If you thought Kodi takes a whipping, you should spare a thought for TickBox TV.

"What TickBox actually sells is nothing less than illegal access to Plaintiffs' copyrighted content," write the plaintiffs' lawyers.

"TickBox TV uses software to link TickBox's customers to infringing content on the Internet. When those customers use TickBox TV as Defendant intends and instructs, they have nearly instantaneous access to multiple sources that stream Plaintiffs' Copyrighted Works without authorization."

TickBox may dispute this, but the message on its homepage sorta blurs the story, explaining… Well, you read it.

"If you're sick of paying high monthly fees and expensive bills for your regular cable bill. Or if you're tired of wasting money with online streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime…," it says."Get ready to cut the cord, because TickBox TV is exactly what you're looking for!"

If that is not enough for you, the firm explains that as soon as it is plugged into a display the games begin, with all the apps you need, right down to Kodi.

"The TickBox TV comes fully loaded with an Android 6.0 operating system, google play app store, and Kodi media player," it continues, still on the homepage.

"What separates TickBox TV from other Smart TV boxes like Amazon Fire or Apple TV is that with the TickBox TV you have access to all the apps on Google Play including Kodi!"

We imagine that the copyright people hear one of those piano ‘Dunn, Dunn, Dunns', at the end of that sentence, so we are too. Try it at home.

The FAQ goes further, adding more glowing stuff about Kodi, and , explaining that the box is a device like so many others, and does not directly enable file sharing.

"TickBox TV is a device, much like a computer or cell phone, it provides a hardware platform for you to utilize Kodi and download addons for kodi or apps for android TV via the Google Play store," it says. "Devices like TickBox TV are perfectly legal as it does not offer file-sharing, copying or sharing of content streamed to the device".

But the self-damaging bombs keep dropping, and videos on the company page show that you can watch films that are in cinemas, which you cannot find on the internet usually. Ars points out that TickBox curates an In Movies category, neither of this points are great when you consider them in the context of this case. µ.