Some Google Pixel devices are having SMS issues

GOOGLE'S LATEST round of hardware arrives in shops this week, but a number of people have reported that their Android 8.0 Oreo device is borked to the bone.

A number of complaints have suggested that the Pixel range is struggling to receive text messages, though it can send them.

Gary Gregg told the Pixel Community: "Have a relatively new Google Pixel XL on Verizon running Android 8.0 (recently updated). Absurd issue: About the time I upgraded to 8.0 (may not be related), on either Google Message or Verizon Message+, I can SEND texts, but I cannot RECEIVE texts on the phone. Stuff done to date: Double checked to make sure no updates were pending. None.

"Uninstalled all apps installed before the problem arose. Restarted. Uninstalled Verizon Message+. Restarted. Disabled Google Messages. Restarted. Re-enabled Google Message, restarted. Downloaded Verizon Message+, restarted. At each step, no incoming texts received. When I launch Verizon Message+ after reinstall/restart and activate the account, the screen freezes on "Please Wait Starting Service".

Since the first complaint came out, a number of users have confirmed that a factory reset or a humble reboot will fix the problem but still, it's not exactly practical is it?

Google has confirmed that it is working on a fix though there's nothing sorted yet.

"Thanks for all of the reports. The team is aware of this issue and working towards a fix," the firm said.

"Some of you have mentioned that rebooting or factory resetting the device resolved the issue. Definitely try to reboot, and if you do factory reset, make sure all of your data/info is backed up."

Although this isn't exactly the end of days for the Pixel range, we'd guess that the Pixel 2 range is as vulnerable to this fault as the Pixel and Pixel XL, so we're sure that Google is wanting to get this one out of its in-tray pretty quick.

Last week, Google had to disable a button on its new Google Home Mini device after it was discovered that a firmware fault was causing it to record thousands more times a day than it was meant to.

You'll be able to read our reviews of the new devices in the coming days. µ