Apple ordered to hand over $440m in damages to FaceTime patent troll

A US COURT has denied all of Apple's motions in its long-standing FaceTime-related patent lawsuit against VirtneX.

Patent troll VirnetX, which first Apple of infringing patents related to its iMessage and FaceTime features back in 2012, gleefully announced this week that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas has rejected all of the Apple's motions and ruled that the firm must cough up $439.7m in damages.

The damages total is almost $140m higher than the $302.4m Apple was ordered to pay VirtnetX a year ago, before this sum was later thrown out after an appeal by Apple's lawyers.

Willful infringement added another $41m to the final sum, while attorneys' fees and other costs tacked on another $96 million, VirtnetX said.

"We are elated with the Court's Final Judgement of $439 million in that not only did it affirm the jury's verdict of $1.20per infringing iPhone, iPad and Mac Product, but also added for willful infringement, interest and attorney fees. This is the third time a jury has ruled in our favour against Apple," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President.

"This Final Judgement amount is large because sales of Apple's infringing products are large. The cost of our security technology in infringing devices has been apportioned and is less than a quarter of one percent of the device's cost.

We believe this established per device rate for security is very reasonable and will greatly assist us with our domestic and global licensing efforts."

A spokesperson for Apple confirmed that it plans to appeal this final judgment, according to TechCrunch.

Apple isn't the only company that the patent troll has gunned after. Microsoft agreed to pay $200m to VirnetX in 2010 to obtain a licence for two patents covering communicating over the internet.

This ruling came after a federal jury in the same Texas court ordered Microsoft to pay $105.75m to the money-grabbing firm.

VirnetX then accused Microsoft in 2013 of infringing its patents in the firm's Skype service. µ