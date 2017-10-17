Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update arrives today with VR at the forefront

MICROSOFT WILL begin the (probably slow) rollout of its Fall Creators' Update for Windows 10 today.

The new edition of Windows-as-a-Service (WaaS) contains a number of major enhancements, as previewed to the Windows Insiders Programme.

Paint remains after a publicity stunt campaign but its default has been superseded by Paint 3D, premiered last year.

Story Remix is a new version of the Photos app that makes it easy to make short montages of photos and video. It's a natural successor to Moviemaker of yore.

But the main update involves virtual reality (VR) support ready for the wealth of cheapish headsets that are on the way supporting Windows Holographic. Devices from HP and Acer lead the charge.

Edge has been given a facelift, including the ability to draw on PDFs, and there is the additional facility to control Windows with eye movement with no extra bits, great for those with limited mobility.

We'll also be seeing the first glimpses of ‘Fluent Design' which is set to become the norm in future versions of Windows. The first thing to get it will be Groove Music, which starts its new life as a partner with Spotify for streaming at the end of the year.

However, a number of planned features are missing at this stage. Most notable is Timeline, the ability to go back and see what you were doing on your devices earlier - a bit like a browser history for your entire device. What's that you say? Phew? Well, it's still coming so don't get too comfortable just yet.

Cloud Clipboard will allow you to copy things from one device to another, that's something already offered by a bunch of apps like Join, so why it's been so delayed we're not sure.

Story Remix was going to get 3D support, like the others on this list it will be added to the next Creator's Update. Ditto Capture 3D (which allows you to make a 3D render from 2D drawings) and support for progressive web apps. All deferred for next time.

You'll probably see the rollout first if you are a Surface user, with other chipsets to follow. We're hoping this doesn't have the same driver palaver as the last update and so the rollout may be quicker.

In general, the advice is not to do a manual update on your main machine, wait for the automatic update advice. That way you won't find out any borkage the hard way. µ