Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor will bring ultra-wide 18:9 displays to mid-tier devices

QUALCOMM HAS ANNOUNCED the Snapdragon 636 mobile, er, platform, that looks to bring ultra-wide displays to mid-range devices.

Improving on the Snapdragon 630 before it, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 636 processor supports ultra-wide 18:9 FHD+ (2,160x1080) displays, which means high-end screens could soon be on their way to mid-tier smartphones. Support for Assertive Display is included too, which should make for better visibility in dodgy lighting.

Elsewhere, the new 14nm SoC utilises the Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU with a 40 per cent device performance increase compared to the previous Snapdragon 630, while the Adreno 509 CPU boosts gaming and browsing performance by 10 per cent.

The Snapdragon 836 also features the Snapdragon X12 4G LTE modem, enabling peak download speeds of 600Mbps, and Qualcomm's Spectra 160 ISP that supports capture of up to 24 megapixels with zero shutter lag while supporting smooth zoom, fast autofocus and true-to-life colours.

4K video recording is also supported, with the Snapdragon 836 capable of shooting Ultra HD footage at 30fps and 1080p at up to 120fps

"The introduction of the Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform allows OEMs to enjoy a smooth transition from the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms while supporting the deployment of superior functionality and performance to end users," said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm.

"Manufacturers can use the same modem and camera architecture to enable fast and efficient testing and calibration, cutting down on significant resources or time normally required when developing products on brand new platforms."

Qualcomm isn't naming names but said it expects the Snapdragon 836 processor to start shipping to OEMs in November, so expect it to start showing up in devices from early-2018. µ