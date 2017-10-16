OnePlus 5 has 'sold out' everywhere fuelling rumours of a OnePlus 5T

You'll be lucky to get your hands on a OnePlus 5

ONE OF the most popular but controversial phones of the year has mysteriously gone off sale worldwide.

The OnePlus 5 launched in June to plaudits but was soon criticised as the panels have been assembled upside down leading to a so-called "jelly-effect" for some users.

This was followed by an issue dialling 911 for some VoLTE users which was fixed with a firmware update.

Most recently it was revealed that OnePlus was collecting user data that wasn't anonymised meaning the firm could see data it simply wasn't supposed to, in turn breaking every privacy law in the book. It has since promised to right this particular wrong.

But now, despite launching a special Castelbajac special edition only last month, the phone, (which we still absolutely love by the way) appears to have gone off sale in all territories.

In the UK, all three variants are out of stock and the same is true across the world with some countries removing the ‘select' button too.

This has led to further speculation of an imminent launch of an incremental version - the fabled OnePlus 5T, following the pattern set by the OnePlus 3T which featured a slight hardware update to the original (there was no OnePlus 4).

At the moment, all this remains wild speculation, albeit pretty much agreed on by a number of sources.

We have asked OnePlus what's going on but no one has got back to us, which is also highly unusual and stirs the pot a little.

OnePlus has historically made its phones in batches sold in flash sales, a practice that only ended with the 3T. It's just possible that they're low on stock. But it seems more likely that something more exciting is going on.

Currently, the only outlet for the OnePlus 5 in the UK is via contract from O2 which says it still has stock but is likely to have bought a batch making their supply chain different.

If there is a new phone, existing users needn't worry, the original will still be an excellent sub-£500 phone, and will definitely be getting Oreo via an update to its custom Oxygen operating system. µ