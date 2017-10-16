Facebook is testing a CV upload feature as it chases LinkedIn (again)

FACEBOOK IS rumoured to be going for the LinkedIn jugular with a CV feature.

Facebook has been trying to push into the enterprise space for some time with Facebook at Work (now known as Workplace), and if confirmed, this would see the social network going head to head with LinkedIn owner Microsoft in the same space.

The information came to light after Matt Navarra, The Next Web's social media director, had a screenshot of the feature sent to him by web developer Jane Manchun Wong, who had it appear in her social media profile. Why her? We're not sure.

If confirmed, the feature lets you put professional experience and education, contact details and well… basically a CV.

There's no official on this yet, the evidence is in the screenshots alone. We don't know who has access to this feature, if and when it plans to launch.

What we do know is that this is another attempt by Facebook to become not just a social network but the social network, and given that the two are historically of very different customer bases we're all going to need to get that much better at making sure potential employers don't see us dressed in drag, snorting vodka in a bar on some Greek island.

The vast majority of Facebook users still don't understand their privacy settings, and they are going to need to if Facebook's ambition to become both a personal, professional and interoffice social network are realised.

The value of professional social networking was shown by Microsoft's $26.2bn dollar punt on buying the thing which it has then slowly made more accessible and generally a bit Facebook-in-slacks. In other words, it looks like they're aiming to meet in the middle.

There are other things that would be more useful for Facebook to be working on at this time, like a decent desktop experience for Whatsapp, for example, but of course, enterprise is all about, as Jessie J would have it, the money, money, money. µ