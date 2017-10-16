Huawei Mate 10 Pro takes on the iPhone X with AI-focused Kirin 970 SoC

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has unveiled the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, its first smartphones with to pack the firm's AI-focused

The smartphones, which Huawei has already claimed will outperform the iPhone X, follows Apple's upcoming flagship with their focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

Like Apple's A11 Bionic chip, which includes a so-called 'neural engine', Huawei's 10nm Kirin 970 processor packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This allows for native AI processing to be combined with cloud-based AI, helping the Mate 10 to become more intelligent and provide a more personalised experience.

Huawei claims that this AI processing will be able to significantly reduce the phone's performance degredation over time, and will see the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro outstrip Apple's new iPhones when it comes to on-device deep learning tasks such as image recognition.

"As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

"The Huawei Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones."

Elsewhere, the Mate 10 Pro packs a 6in 2,160x1080 HDR OLED display with the same 18:9 ratio as Samsung's latest flagships, while the Mate 10 offers a slightly smaller 5.9in QHD RGBW screen. Both of these displays come surrounded by 'barely-there' bezels, which has seen Huawei place the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the Mate 10 Pro. On the Mate 10 (below), however, the firm has stuck a teeny fingerprint scanner underneath the screen - which it claims can unlock the device quicker than Apple's Face ID system.

Both the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 feature an iPhone-esque glass construction, and both offer IP67-level waterproofing. The Pro model ditches the headphone jack, much like Google's Pixel 2, in favour of audio over USB-C, while the Mate 10 keeps the 3.5mm port.

Elsewhere, both phones feature 4GB RAM, 4,000mAh batteries, 64GB built-in storage and dual cameras round the back. These Leica-certified cameras comprise of a 20MP colour sensor and secondary 12MP monochrome lens, similar to the setup seen on the Huawei P10.

The Mate 10 Pro will be available as a higher-spec variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while Huawei will also, for some reason, make a Porsche Design model available with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Setting its sights on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, Huawei is also equipping the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 with DeX-style desktoop functionality. However, users won't require a specific dock system, and instead will be able attach a keyboard and mouse via Bluetooth and an external monitor via a USB-C cable.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be available from €699, the mate 10 Pro from €799 and the Porsche Edition model from, er, $1,395. A release date hasn't yet been announced, nor has exact UK availability details. µ