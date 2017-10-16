Twitter CEO pledges to stop terror talk with proper enforcement

TWITTER CEO Jack Dorsey has once again told anyone that is still reading that Twitter is not the place to indulge in terror talk and is making it difficult for such communications to happen.

Excuse us Jack, but we have heard this before. Twitter is constantly saying that terror tweets are not welcome, however, Dorsey has now added that the firm plans to have stronger enforcement systems, and far more tough punishment processes.

Of course, he did this all over Twitter in what is called a Tweetstorm, after womankind decided that it was not going to take any bullshit anymore and boycotted its pages.

"We see voices being silenced on Twitter every day. We've been working to counteract this for the past 2 years. We prioritized this in 2016. We updated our policies and increased the size of our teams. It wasn't enough. In 2017 we made it our top priority and made a lot of progress, he said.

"Today we saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we're *still* not doing enough. We've been working intensely over the past few months and focused today on making some critical decisions.

"We decided to take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them. New rules around: unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence."

All this will start to happen over the next couple of weeks. Dorsey was asked whether being a blatant Nazi was enough to earn a ban. Dorsey replied, "Woah woah woah, one thing at a time," admittedly in other words. µ