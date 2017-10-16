Amazon Prime Video is coming to Apple TV next week, maybe

MR ROBOT FANS will soon be able to watch the Amazon show on their Apple TV without faff-arsing about with their iPhone or iPad.

So says convincingly-named Reddit user 'AmazonVideoEngineer', who claims that the Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV, first announced at this year's WWDC, will be released on 26 October.

In a post submitted two weeks ago, the Reddit user said: "Wanted to make this throwaway account after yesterday's debacle. I saw many people get upset so I wanted to issue this warning: do not expect Amazon to launch before October 26th.

"The app is done, and has been done for months already. However there are a lot of politics going on beyond my pay grade that are pushing the launch back. And just to clarify, October 26 is the earliest I would expect it. Launch could be pushed well into November."

These unspecified "politics" likely refer to the ongoing TV-related squabbling between the two firms. Amazon has previously had a falling out with Apple over the cut it takes from in-app purchases, and as retaliation decided to ban sales of the Apple TV on its website.

According to reports, the Apple TV 4K briefly made an appearance on Amazon a couple of weeks ago, but quickly disappeared again.

In a more recent update posted last week, 'AmazonVideoEngineer' claimed that, despite these reported issues, the app is still "on track" to launch next week.

"Some of you will remember my post a little while back, in which I warned that Amazon would not launch until at least October 26. We're now just about two weeks from the 26th, and the app is still on track to launch that day.

"In my time at this job, I have never once seen a release slip this close to a scheduled launch. I am very confident in saying that the 26th is finally the day."

Neither Amazon or Apple has commented, but Tim Cook previously confirmed that the app would be arriving "this year". µ