Hyatt Hotels admits to second data breach

THE HYATT HOTEL chain is warning customers that it has been breached for the second time and that they should probably do something about it.

Krebs on Security, or Brian to his friends, is the first with the bad news, and reports on the letter that Hyatt is sending out to potential towel and dressing gown thieves. Hyatt is reporting that its internal people clocked onto some card payment shenanigans between 18 March and 2 July 2017.

The problem started at the front desk, reportedly, so is likely to be a point of sale problem.

"Upon discovery, we launched a comprehensive investigation to understand what happened and how this occurred, which included engaging leading third-party experts, payment card networks and authorities," says the firm on its FAQ page.

"The incident affected payment card information - cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code - from cards manually entered or swiped at the front desk of certain Hyatt-managed locations. There is no indication that any other information was involved."

That is enough though, yeah? Hyatt says that only a small proportion of punters are affected, but that they are still important regardless.

"While this incident affects a small percentage of guests, it's important to Hyatt that we notify guests and provide helpful information about steps they can take. We have directly contacted all guests for whom we have appropriate and reliable contact information that used payment cards at affected hotels during the at-risk dates. We do not have appropriate contact information for all guests, so we have also posted this notice with a list of affected hotels and respective at-risk dates," it explained.

The firm has recommended that people check their transaction history on their bank statements to see if they are in trouble. It added that it has cleared things up at its end if anyone wants to book another stay. µ