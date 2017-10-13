Uber has appealed TfL's decision not to renew its London licence

CONTROVERSIAL CAB COMPANY Uber on Friday launched an appeal against Transport for London's (TfL) decision not to renew its private hire licence.

Uber's licence expired on 30 September after it was told by TfL told it that it would not be renewed over concerns that the ride-hailing firm is not "fit and proper" to operate a private hire service in London, citing concerns with the "conduct and approach" of the firm.

TfL cited concerns including Uber's approach to reporting criminal offences, its treatment of drivers, how it conducted medical and criminal checks on drivers, and whether software employed to evade regulation was being used in London.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said at the time: "I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology… However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect.

"I fully support TfL's decision - it would be wrong if TfL continued to licence Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoner's safety and security."

Uber on Friday, hours before the deadline, filed papers with Westminster magistrates court, an appeals process that will allow it to continue operating London. A hearing is likely to place on 11 December.

An Uber spokesperson said: "While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London. As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right."

Uber's appeal follows alleged talks between the firm's new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and TfL commissioner Mike Brown. The pair are said to have met on 3 October, and both sides have since described the talks as "constructive."

Previous to this, Khosrowshahi penned an open letter to London in the Evening Standard apologising for the mistakes that lead to Uber having its licence yanked.

"While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it's equally true that we've got things wrong along the way," he said.

"On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we've made." µ