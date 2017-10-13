US government calls for 'reasonable', er, breakable encryption

BAD DECISION MAKER the US government has decided that it wants an easy access point for encryption systems, or if you prefer, a backdoor access point.

Reuters is reporting that US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein popped over to the UK this week to have a chat to Amber Rudd about encryption. We could have told him that she admits to not understanding encryption, but perhaps he just fancied the trip.

Ah no, he is also seeing the head of GCHQ Jason Fleming, who may understand encryption and is not shy in talking about it, even though Rudd, the Home Secretary, says that tech companies giggle at authorities who come blindly knocking with their demands.

"We all derive great benefit from the ease and speed of connecting across the planet and from the additional security provided by default encryption," Fleming wrote in the Telegraph earlier this month.

"But hostile states, terrorists and criminals use those same features - instant connectivity and encrypted communications - to undermine our national security, attack our interests and, increasingly, commit crime."

Rod may have more success with Fleming than Rudd, who presumably entered into the encryption conversation by saying: "Whaaaaaaaaaaat?!?!".

Rosenstein told Reuters that he is hopeful of finding some kind of accord with the technology companies over this, but will not hold back in needling them legally if it comes to that. For what it is worth it is pretty much a certainty that Apple will not play along, because Tim Cook has already likened backdoor access to cancer, which suggests that he doesn't know much about cancer.

The deputy attorney general wants to have a chat with his peers over here in order to field some sort of posse and enough muscle and pressure to turn the tide of technology opinion.

"At this point we are coordinating with our foreign partners as to what the challenges are," Rosenstein said.

"I wouldn't describe my goal is to put pressure on the tech industry...Regulation is a potential option". µ