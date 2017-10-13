Razer's first smartphone will pack 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 CPU

GAMING OUTFIT Razer has confirmed that it'll be unveiling its first smartphone in two week's time, but it's unlikely to have many surprises in store.

Following its acquisition of Nextbit earlier this year, speculation has been rife that Razer has been gearing up to launch its own mobile device. The firm this week posted a teaser on Twitter (below) promising its "biggest unveiling" yet on 1 November, and all signs are pointing to its long-rumoured smartphone.

One of the biggest clues is a GFXBench listing spotted by PhoneRadar, which references an, er, 'Razer Phone'. The listing, which has since been removed, reveals that the smartphone won't be too different to current Android flagships on the market with its 5.7in QHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU with support for DirectX 12 & Vulkan APIs and 64GB built-in storage.

However, it will pack a hefty 7.5GB RAM, a huge leap compared to the 4GB offered by the Galaxy S8, which appears to confirm earlier rumours that the so-called Razer Phone will be aimed squarely at "hardcore games"

There's also speculation that, because this is Razer, a portion of the phone will probably be flanked by customizable LEDs.

The phone is also said to come with a 12MP rear-facing camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a custom version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Razer Phone, given the firm's acquisition of Nextbit, might also feature some of the company's cloud-based infrastructure. The Nextbit Robin was marketed as the phone that never runs out of storage thanks to Nextbit's cloud platform.

All will be revealed on 1 November, so check back with INQ then for all of the latest. µ