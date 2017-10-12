Nokia 9 renders 'confirm' bezel-free display, lack of 3.5mm headphone jack

This is what the Nokia 9 will look like, probably

THE LONG-RUMOURED Nokia 9, HMD Global's upcoming Android flagship, has been shown off from all angles in new 3D renders.

The renders, based on computer-aided design (CAD) files, and created by reputable leaker @OnLeaks for CompareRaja, show that the Nokia 9 will sport both a curved screen and rear, similar to last year's Galaxy S7 Edge.

It'll be shorter than the S7 Edge, though, with measurements of 150.9x72.6x7.7mm, which suggests it'll sport smaller bezels above and below its rumoured 5.5in QHD display.

The screen doesn't look quite as bezel-free as that on the Galaxy S8, though, but it is bezel-free enough that the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the rear of the device. This sits alongside a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera, which CompareRaja notes will likely weight in at "12 or 13MP".

The renders also show that, like the Google Pixel 2, HMD Global will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C.

If the Nokia 8 is anything to go by, the Nokia 9 will arrive running Android 7.1.1, and HMD's largely-unobtrusive user interface likely means that it'll be promptly updated to Android 8.0.

Elsewhere, specs are said to include the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage options, and the Nokia 9 is also expected to be HMD's first smartphone to feature a built-in iris scanner. ComparaRaja notes that OZO audio and array of mics for active noise cancellation will also likely be included.

There's no word yet as to when the Nokia 9 will become official, but earlier rumours point to a launch in the fourth quarter. µ