Equifax has probably been hacked again

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT it was safe to go back into the financial waters it appears that Equifax has some bad news for you, and could be hosting some malware-ladened fake Flash updates.

A security chap called Randy Abrams, which is a great name, seems rather reluctant to pour more troubles on the firm, but this is his job after all and while he may not take pleasure in it is probably something that Equifax users need to know about, not to mention Equifax itself.

"I'm really not trying to kick Equifax while they are down. There are already 150 million other people doing that. I just sort of tripped over them," he wrote.

"I like Equifax more than Experian. TrustedID gave me the heads up that Experian had falsified personal information in my file. After verifying that Experian did in fact falsify the data (it was due to incompetence and apathy) I decided to see if the misinformation had propagated to Equifax.

"As I tried to find my credit report on the Equifax website I clicked on an Equifax link and was redirected to a malicious URL. The URL brought up one of the ubiquitous fake Flash Player Update screens."

Equifax is down. It had to admit to a significant breach recently that affected some 145.5m punters due to an old Apache flaw that it should have patched ages ago. Along with losing the personal details of almost half of the US population, the firm's CEO took the opportunity to retire.

"I'm indebted to the 10,000 Equifax employees who have dedicated their lives to making this a better company," said Richard Smith after a dozen years of service.

"The cybersecurity incident has affected millions of consumers, and I have been completely dedicated to making this right. At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward."

Nothing like a major disruption after a major disruption to move a company forward. As Abrams said, "Seriously folks. Equifax has enough on their plate trying to update Apache. They are not going to help you update Flash". µ