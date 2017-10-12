Google forced to bork the Home Mini due to privacy concerns

GOOGLE HAS CRIPPLED the Home Mini's touch panel after it was revealed a "small number" of them were listening in on unsuspecting victims and recording their surroundings around the clock.

The reports come from the likes of press and bloggers who received a free pre-release Home Mini unit at Google's Pixel 2 launch event just last week.

According to Artem Russakovskii, founder of Android Police, the device started recording what was happening in a bathroom 24-hours a day. He said that he only discovered days after instaling the speaker, it was recording "thousands of times a day" and sending those recordings to Google.

Google said earlier this week was just all one big mistake due to a bug in the pre-release version of the speaker, and it has now disabled the device's touch panel in order to protect customer privacy.

"We take user privacy and product quality concerns very seriously. Although we only received a few reports of this issue, we want people to have complete peace of mind while using Google Home Mini," the firm said in a statement.

"We have made the decision to permanently remove all top touch functionality on the Google Home Mini," the firm said.

"As before, the best way to control and activate Google Home Mini is through voice, by saying 'Ok Google' or '"Hey Google,' which is already how most people engage with our Google Home products. You can still adjust the volume by using the touch control on the side of the device."

Despite the quick fix, Google only has a week or so to find a more permanent solution before the device hits mainstream customers, due for launch until 19 October.

Regardless, this malfunction will do little to dampen ongoing privacy concerns but at the same time, it's reassuring that Google has acted to correct the issue so quickly. µ