Israeli intelligence claims it spotted Russian spies exploiting Kaspersky software

SECURITY OUTFIT Kaspersky can't catch a break. Reports this week have suggested that the firm was hacked by Israeli intelligence two years ago, which claims to have found US National Security Agency (NSA) hacking tools on their network.

The claims are the latest in a string of stories leaked to US press, this time to the New York Times.

It report says that "Israeli intelligence officers looked in real time as Russian government hackers searched computers around the world for the code names of American intelligence programs".

It adds that the tool that it used to conduct that search was the company's own anti-virus software, and suggests that that finding was behind the US government decision to remove Kaspersky's anti-virus security software from government systems.

It follows on from reports last week claiming that Kaspersky anti-virus software had been used to exfiltrate classified documents from the PC of an NSA employee who had taken the documents home.

Modern antivirus is essentially a modern panopticon. It has to be due to the truly incredible venues and methods threats can leverage. — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) October 11, 2017

Kaspersky was one of the pioneers of 'heuristic detection' almost 20 years ago, and the pervasive connection of PCs to fast internet connections means that, these days, all anti-virus software packages automatically send files that look suspicious back to base for analysis - making evaluating the latest claims challenging.

Kaspersky, of course, categorically rejected the claims.

"We absolutely and aggressively detect and clean malware infections no matter the source, and have been proudly doing so for 20 years," wrote co-founder Eugene Kaspersky last week in a blog post in response to earlier allegations aired in the US press. "We make no apologies for being aggressive in the battle against malware and cybercriminals - you shouldn't accept any less.

"While protecting our customers, we do - as any other cybersecurity vendors - check the health of a computer. It works like an X-ray: the security solution can see almost everything in order to identify problems, but it cannot attribute what it sees to a particular user."

The company also re-asserted its claim that it "does not have inappropriate ties with any government, including Russia", and that "the only conclusion seems to be that Kaspersky Lab is caught in the middle of a geopolitical fight". The company added that it "does not possess any knowledge" of the Israeli hack, but that it would investigate. µ