Amazon's new Kindle Oasis offers IPX8 waterproofing and Audible support

PART-TIME HARDWARE MAKER Amazon has announced a new version of its Kindle Oasis e-reader that boasts added waterproofing and a larger display.

The second-gen Oasis features the same 'ergonomic' design as the first-gen model, which Amazon claims shifts the centre of gravity to the palm for a more comfortable one-handed reading experience, or something, but comes with the added bonus of IPX8 certification, which means it can withstand immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

The screen has been improved, too. It now measures in at 7in, compared to the original's 6in, which means it can squeeze in 30 per cent more words per page. Like the first-gen model, the Oasis is just 3.4mm at its thinnest point, but it now offers a more premium aluminium rear.

Support for Audible is included for the first time, which means Kindle Oasis owners can choose from over 250,000 audiobooks to listen to on the device. Oddly, Amazon has followed in the footsteps of Apple and Google and decided not to equip the device with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Instead, it's advising that users hook up Bluetooth-enabled speakers and headphones.

Audible will arrive on the new Kindle Oasis as part of a software update once it starts shipping, which will also roll out to users of the first-gen Oasis and the 8th-gen Kindle in "the coming months."

"Ten years ago, we introduced our first Kindle with the mission of delivering any book ever written in 60 seconds or less," said Dave Limp, senior vice president at Amazon Devices and Services.

"With a larger 7in, 300ppi display, waterproof design, and Audible built right in, the all-new Kindle Oasis is our most advanced Kindle ever. Its thin, light and waterproof design allows readers to stay engaged in the author's world in even more places than ever before."

The new Kindle Oasis, which tips the scales at 194g, also boasts a "weeks-long" battery life, fast-charging support that sees the device fully juice-up in less than two hours, and either 8GB or 32GB of built-in storage.

Amazon has promptly taking pre-orders for the device, with the 8GB and 32GB configurations fetching £229.99 and £259.99, respectively. A cellular model is also available for £319.99. µ