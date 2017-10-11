UK gov proposes industry-wide levy on social media firms to bolster internet safety

DOCTOR WHO VILLIAN LOOKALIKE Theresa May and her mob of cronies have announced plans to force the world's most powerful tech giants such as Facebook and Google to deal with the consequences of online bullying, trolling, and intimidating or humiliating online content.

The plan, which arrives in the form of ‘The Internet Safety Green Paper', is the UK gov's answer to tackling "the growing dangers of the online world" such as nasty or offensive images or videos, and proposes an "industry-wide levy" on social media firms, internet providers, and mobile networks to "raise awareness and counter internet harms".

Announced by culture secretary Karen Bradley, the paper also proposes support for digital startups to think "safety first", ensuring that necessary safety features are built into apps and products from fruition.

"Behaviour that is unacceptable in real life is unacceptable on a computer screen. We need an approach to the Internet that protects everyone without restricting growth and innovation in the digital economy," Bradley. "Our ideas are ambitious - and rightly so. Collaboratively, government, industry, parents and communities can keep citizens safe online, but only by working together."

The UK gov is hell-bent on messing with the online space. Earlier this year, it introduced new legislation to better protect citizens' online privacy.

Yes, the same government that plans to force tech companies to break encryption so that it can snoop on every move you make online revealed plans to introduce a new Data Protection Bill that will give Brits better control of their online data.

If enforced, the bill will give citizens a "right to be forgotten" by companies and will require people to give explicit consent for their information to be collected online, rather than firms relying on pre-selected tick boxes. µ