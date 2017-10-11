Roku is finally bringing new hardware to the UK

MEDIA STREAMING OUTFIT Roku has announced that it's bringing its newly-unveiled Express and Streaming Stick+ devices to the UK.

It's been more than three years since Roku brought new hardware to Blighty, but the firm announced this week that two of its new products will finally be making their way to UK consumers.

The Roku Express is the cheaper of the two streamers, but the firm boasts that its "five times faster" than its first-gen model, which, er, wasn't released in the UK.

It's a fairly basic piece of kit that plugs into your TV's HDMI's HDMI port and streams footage in up to 1080p resolution. There's also support for 802.11bgn WiFi, a bundled standard Roku remote and a microUSB port for charging.

The Express will be available to buy from Roku's online shop from 19 October priced at £29.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is a bit more exciting, ish. Its USB form factor means it can be shoved straight into your TV, and it supports HD, 4K and HDR streaming at up to 60 frames per second. Roku's 4K Spotlight Channel is included, which offers quick access to films and TV shows shot in Ultra HD resolution.

Elsewhere, the Streaming Stick+ packs a quad-core processor and a built-in wireless receiver that offers up to "four times the wireless range" of previous models. It also comes bundled with Roku's fancier remote control which is capable of controlling your TV's volume and power.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ will also be available from 19 October but has been slapped with a more expensive £79.99 price-tag.

You might want to think again if you're after a new Roku device in order to get your mitts on some 'pirate' channels, as the firm recently joined Kodi in denouncing non-official streams.

It revealed that every time a user installs a channel which isn't part of the official Roku lineup, they will receive a message saying "THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED CHANNEL" before it goes on to warn that the channel could disappear at any time and could be illegal and/or offensive. µ