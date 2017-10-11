Equifax admits data breach affected, er, 38 times more Brits than originally thought

EQUIFAX HAS ADMITTED that the details of 15.2 million Brits were exposed in the data breach it fessed up to last month, just, er, 38 times more than it originally predicted.

Last month, Equifax said that around 400,000 people in the UK may have had their information stolen following the recent breach on its systems, noting that while its UK systems weren't accessed during the breach, a file containing consumer information "may potentially have been accessed".

However, US firm revealed on Tuesday that, er, that number was actually 15.2 million. However, Equifax noted that 14.5 million of the records breached, which dated from 2011 to 2016, did not contain information that put Brits at risk.

Sensitive information affecting almost 700,000 consumers was accessed in the breach, though, including email addresses, passwords, driving license numbers and phone numbers. The data also included partial credit card details of less than 15,000 customers.

Patricio Remon, president for Europe at Equifax Ltd, said: "Once again, I would like to extend my most sincere apologies to anyone who has been concerned about or impacted by this criminal act. Let me take this opportunity to emphasise that protecting the data of our consumers and clients is always our top priority.

"It has been regrettable that we have not been able to contact consumers who may have been impacted until now, but it would not have been appropriate for us to do so until the full facts of this complex attack were known, and the full forensics investigation was completed.

Remon noted that those affected will receive a letter from the firm and can make use of the company's identity protection service.

"I urge anyone who receives a letter from Equifax to take advantage of the remedial services being offered to help mitigate against any risk, or to contact us should you have any questions."

The National Cyber Security Centre, which last week warned that the UK has been whacked by 590 'significant' cyber attacks in the past year, said it was aware of the Equifax breach and advised "that passwords are not re-used on any accounts if you have been told by Equifax that any portion of your membership details have been accessed".

Earlier this month, former Equifax CEO Richard Smith blamed a lone IT staffer for the data breach after failing to patch a vulnerability in the Apache Struts Web Framework. µ